Gods Job Verses Your Job

Did you know that God has given you a job to do, and everything will fall into place if you will do it?





Pro 3:5 Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding.

Pro 3:6 In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.





To trust God means you give Him all the things you worry about?





Finances, God will provide, do you believe that? Family, everyone has a free will, pray for them, help when you can? Health, God is the God of healing, his timing and His grace? Security, Pray for your property, your neighborhood, your country?

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