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Dr. Judy Mikovits and Karen Kingston interview - Mikovits vindicated, more info on C19vax side effects
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182 views • October 05, 2021
Mikovits explains the motivations behind C19 and the C19 jabs and how it relates to the "old school" vaccines and all of the damage those have done to humanity.
MUST WATCH.
MUST WATCH.
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