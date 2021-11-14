DON'T BE DECEIVED 3 TO COMPROMISE PERSECUTED CHRISTIAN "SMYRNA" CHURCH, Revelation 2:8-11, Genesis 3:13, 20211114:

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DON'T BE DECEIVED 3 TO COMPROMISE PERSECUTED CHRISTIAN "SMYRNA" CHURCHRevelation 2:8-11, Gen 3:13; 31:7; Deut 5:1-3; 6:2-9; 11:16; Matt 13:18-22; Ephesians 3:17-19; 2 Corin 11:26; Gala 2:;4; 2 Peters 2:1, 20211114: 8 And unto the angel of the church in Smyrna write; These things saith the first and the last, which was dead, and is alive; 9 I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan. 10 Fear none of those things which thou shalt suffer: behold, the devil shall cast some of you into prison, that ye may be tried; and ye shall have tribulation ten days: be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life. 11 He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches; He that overcometh shall not be hurt of the second death. Amen! Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected]. GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!