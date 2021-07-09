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MIND CONTROL MATRIX - BIOCODED DNA - RESONANT FREQUENCY LINKS TARGETED INDIVIDUALS
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85 views • July 09, 2021
I believe that they can do at least some of these things already, but if they can ever do all of it - WOW!
Warning, contains fake "satellite" and "globe" programming images. Apparently the people who put this video together can figure out that 5G is a military grade weapons system designed to manipulate your thoughts and emotions, but they haven't yet figured out that they don't live on a giant spinning water-rock in a near perfect vacuum which somehow doesn't suck the air off of earth because of another magic they call "gravity".
Warning, contains fake "satellite" and "globe" programming images. Apparently the people who put this video together can figure out that 5G is a military grade weapons system designed to manipulate your thoughts and emotions, but they haven't yet figured out that they don't live on a giant spinning water-rock in a near perfect vacuum which somehow doesn't suck the air off of earth because of another magic they call "gravity".
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