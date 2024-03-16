Create New Account
Tyson Foods to hire 52,000 illegal aliens after massive layoffs of Americans in Iowa
channel image
GalacticStorm
2222 Subscribers
133 views
Published Yesterday

Tyson Foods to hire 52,000 illegal alien migrants after massive layoffs in Iowa.  Pete Hegseth reacts to reports Tyson Foods intends to hire 52,000 migrants after laying off 1,200 American workers in Iowa.  So, now Tyson is using bugs for batter made by illegal aliens that are here to replace us. 

Boycott these bastards!!!!  It's un-American.  
