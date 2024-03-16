Tyson Foods to hire 52,000 illegal aliens after massive layoffs of Americans in Iowa

Tyson Foods to hire 52,000 illegal alien migrants after massive layoffs in Iowa. Pete Hegseth reacts to reports Tyson Foods intends to hire 52,000 migrants after laying off 1,200 American workers in Iowa. So, now Tyson is using bugs for batter made by illegal aliens that are here to replace us.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.