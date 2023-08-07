8/3/2023 Congressman Mike Gallagher: The Chinese Communist Party steals between 225 and 600 billion dollars worth of American intellectual property and trade secrets every year, which is about $4,000 stolen per American family of four. And when the CCP weaponizes stolen technologies, it's ordinary Americans that are harmed.
#CCP #Chinese≠CCP #takedowntheCCP
8/3//2023 麦克·加拉格尔议员：中共每年窃取价值2250-6000亿美元的美国知识产权和商业机密，相当于每个四口之家的美国家庭被偷走4000美元；当中共将窃取的技术武器化时，受到伤害的是普通的美国人。
#中共 #中国人不等于中共 #消灭中共
