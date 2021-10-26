EP 2665-6PM FBI JAN 6th COVER-UP: DELETED RAY EPPS FROM MOST WANTED. CONNECTED TO STEWART RHODES  

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Revolver also determined, and will prove below, that the the FBI stealthily removed Ray Epps from its Capitol Violence Most Wanted List on July 1, just one day after Revolver exposed the inexplicable and puzzlesome FBI protection of known Epps associate and Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes. July 1 was also just one day after a separate New York Times report amplified a glaring, falsifiable lie about Epps’s role in the events of January 6. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19084
Special Guest: Talk Show Host, Investigative Journalist, News Anchor, Speaker, and Political Commentator Josh Bernstein is one of America’s most censored media figures in Conservative Media today. Josh has been banned from every major Big Tech platform for speaking to much truth. https://joshbernsteinuncensored.com/
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