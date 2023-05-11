Mr. Miles Guo was the first to expose the CCP's infiltration of US government institutions. He should have been treated as an American hero, but instead he spent his 53rd birthday in prison

https://gettr.com/post/p2gqh9dd5a5

5/10/2023【Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio】Nicole pointed out that Mr. Guo was the first to expose the CCP's infiltration of US government institutions. He should have been treated as an American hero, but instead he spent his 53rd birthday in prison. Ms. Kathleen Winn said that Mr. Guo let Americans know about the CCP's infiltration into various institutions in the United States and that they are now seeing the results of that infiltration!

#takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





5/10/2023【妮可接受Winn Tucson电台采访】妮可指出，郭文贵先生最早揭露了中共对美国政府机构的渗透，他本应该是美国英雄，可却在囹圄之中度过了他53岁的生日。凯瑟琳·薇恩女士则表示，郭先生让美国人知道了中共在美国的各个机构中无所不在的渗透，我们如今也看到了其渗透的结果！

#消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





