Stan Bogdanov - "Global Situation: Russia vs USA

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International
On Nov 8, 2022 Tuesday @ 1:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Stan Bogdanov
Topic: Global Situation: Russia vs USA
Bio:
Born in USSR in 1972, educated in strategic management
Former translator who worked with quite a few VIP's, IT specialist for over 20 years,
Happily married on a lady who lived for over 30 years in Crimea (both in Soviet times and under Ukrainian rule)
Interview Panel
Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND
Podcast: INpowered
Roy
Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
Hartmut
Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
