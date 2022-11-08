Create New Account
Stan Bogdanov - "Global Situation: Russia vs USA
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Published 20 days ago |
Donate


Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International

On Nov 8, 2022 Tuesday @ 1:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Stan Bogdanov

Topic: Global Situation: Russia vs USA


Bio:

Born in USSR in 1972, educated in strategic management  

Former translator who worked with quite a few VIP's, IT specialist for over 20 years, 

Happily married on a lady who lived for over 30 years in Crimea (both in Soviet times and under Ukrainian rule)


Interview Panel



Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com

Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/@QuantumNurse



Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND 
Podcast: INpowered 
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth


Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/

Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path

Keywords
freedompoliticsamericarussiachinasanctionsrespectukraineindiaeconomicrestrictions

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
