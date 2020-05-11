Finding Origins Of CoronaVirus Part One

George Webb investigator reporter: Athletes at World Military Games may have brought coronavirus to Europe

By Amanda WoodsMay 7, 2020 | 12:07pm | Updated



The Military World Games in Wuhan



The French delegation took part in the seventh edition of the World Military Games in Wuhan from Oct. 18 to 27 last year, just 20 days before the first confirmed case of coronavirus in China, the Sun reported.



A total of 402 French athletes were present, along with 10,000 others from across the globe, according to the report.



A number of the athletes returned home with symptoms including fevers and body aches — one of them saying he originally thought he’d simply contracted a cold — and none of them were tested, according to French news channel BFMTV.



The French army, responsible for organizing the athletes at the games, confirmed they had not wanted to test any athletes either, according to the report.



Elodie Clouvel, 31, a world champion modern pentathlete, said on local TV station Television Loire 7 in late March that she wasn’t concerned about potentially having to spend the summer in Japan for the Olympics — because she believes that she and her partner Valentin Belaud were already infected.