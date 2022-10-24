Breaking News!! Chinese Official's Charged! Treason!!!US hypersonic missile tech sold to China! CDC Votes To Murder Kids!

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Garland Charges 13 Chinese officials. US missile tech sold to china, CDCs votes to add covid 19 vaccine to kids immunization schedule. Joe Biden ok with reassignment surgery for kids! Nuclear blast map of uk and new york etc. Gas prices listed by state. Sex manual being pushed in schools. Why electric vehicles are for control.