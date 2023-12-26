Create New Account
The Primordial Code - A Documentary By Marijn Poels
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published Yesterday

"What if you visit a place where you’re confronted with our history that turns out to be much different than the one you were always led to believe? How a false narrative has managed to keep the whole foundation of our being in its grip by shifting reality into myths. A story of how oppression and fear have kept us from developing our primal forces for thousands of years, which are now being reclaimed worldwide. Because it's just in our human DNA and it's easier to reclaim than once thought."

The file of the wider dimension, higher quality version of this film was too large to upload it to Brighteon. To watch the wider dimension / wider scale image / higher quality version of this documentary, please watch it HERE:

https://rumble.com/v434bjb-the-primordial-code-a-documentary-by-marijn-poels.html

OTHER RELATED:

🎥 Watch: A Must Watch Presentation: CIRCUIT BOARDS & ENERGY GENERATING GRIDS… Ancient Sites Are Giant Energy Circuit Boards - Evidence of Sophisticated & Advanced Sites Construction - Michael Tellinger

https://rumble.com/v3v826j-a-must-watch-presentation-circuit-boards-and-energy-generating-grids-ancien.html?mref=7ju1&mrefc=6

🎥 Watch: The Forbidden Secrets of Ancient History – Billy Carson and Matthew LaCroix

https://rumble.com/v3zxh6a-the-forbidden-secrets-of-ancient-history-billy-carson-and-matthew-lacroix.html?mref=7ju1&mrefc=4

🎥 Watch: This Happened Around..., 200,000 Years Ago.. -- The Most HIDDEN and Little-Known Fact of our History -- Narration by Billy Carson

https://rumble.com/v3zww3a-this-happened-around...-200000-years-ago..-the-most-hidden-and-little-known.html?mref=7ju1&mrefc=4

