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** U.S. MILITARY ASSISTING UN INVASION OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ** - To Change the Electoral Map of the Country - Tucker – 14/July/2021
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80 views • July 15, 2021
** Tucker Carlson Tonight, 14/July/2021
** STEPHEN MILLER: This is not about an administration that is unable to protect the border, this is about an administration that in a very purposeful planned deliberate pain staking fashion has turned our border patrol and ICE agencies into resettlement agencies. This is a planned resettlement, the largest of its kind in the history of the world.”
** EXCLUSIVE: MILITARY IS FLYING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS
** LAUGHLIN AFB, LT. COL MATTHEW BURROWS TO STAFF: “over the next few days, weeks or months you may see passenger aircraft on our ramp transporting undocumented non-citizens. Please review the attached public affairs guidance on the issue.”
** CLOSE TO A MILLION BORDER APPREHENSIONS SINCE JAN
** THIS IS A VIOLATION OF THE PROMISE OF DEMOCRACY
** EXCLUSIVE: MILITARY REFUSES TO TELL US WHICH ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS THEY ARE FLYING & WHERE TO
** EXCLUSIVE: MILITARY REFUSES TO TELL THE PUBLIC ABOUT FLYING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS
** THE BIDEN ADMIN & A POLITICIZED MILITARY
** THE MILITARY SHOULD NOT BE INVOLVED IN THE RESETTLING OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS
** THE MILITARY SHOULD NOT BE HIDING INFO ABOUT ITS MOVEMENT OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS
** ICE CONFIRMS FLIGHTS OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS FROM MILITARY AIRPORT
** STEPHEN MILLER: This is not about an administration that is unable to protect the border, this is about an administration that in a very purposeful planned deliberate pain staking fashion has turned our border patrol and ICE agencies into resettlement agencies. This is a planned resettlement, the largest of its kind in the history of the world.”
** EXCLUSIVE: MILITARY IS FLYING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS
** LAUGHLIN AFB, LT. COL MATTHEW BURROWS TO STAFF: “over the next few days, weeks or months you may see passenger aircraft on our ramp transporting undocumented non-citizens. Please review the attached public affairs guidance on the issue.”
** CLOSE TO A MILLION BORDER APPREHENSIONS SINCE JAN
** THIS IS A VIOLATION OF THE PROMISE OF DEMOCRACY
** EXCLUSIVE: MILITARY REFUSES TO TELL US WHICH ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS THEY ARE FLYING & WHERE TO
** EXCLUSIVE: MILITARY REFUSES TO TELL THE PUBLIC ABOUT FLYING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS
** THE BIDEN ADMIN & A POLITICIZED MILITARY
** THE MILITARY SHOULD NOT BE INVOLVED IN THE RESETTLING OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS
** THE MILITARY SHOULD NOT BE HIDING INFO ABOUT ITS MOVEMENT OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS
** ICE CONFIRMS FLIGHTS OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS FROM MILITARY AIRPORT
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