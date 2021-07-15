U.S. MILITARY ASSISTING UN INVASION OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ** - To Change the Electoral Map of the Country - Tucker – 14/July/2021

** Tucker Carlson Tonight, 14/July/2021

** STEPHEN MILLER: This is not about an administration that is unable to protect the border, this is about an administration that in a very purposeful planned deliberate pain staking fashion has turned our border patrol and ICE agencies into resettlement agencies. This is a planned resettlement, the largest of its kind in the history of the world.”

** EXCLUSIVE: MILITARY IS FLYING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

** LAUGHLIN AFB, LT. COL MATTHEW BURROWS TO STAFF: “over the next few days, weeks or months you may see passenger aircraft on our ramp transporting undocumented non-citizens. Please review the attached public affairs guidance on the issue.”

** CLOSE TO A MILLION BORDER APPREHENSIONS SINCE JAN

** THIS IS A VIOLATION OF THE PROMISE OF DEMOCRACY

** EXCLUSIVE: MILITARY REFUSES TO TELL US WHICH ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS THEY ARE FLYING & WHERE TO

** EXCLUSIVE: MILITARY REFUSES TO TELL THE PUBLIC ABOUT FLYING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

** THE BIDEN ADMIN & A POLITICIZED MILITARY

** THE MILITARY SHOULD NOT BE INVOLVED IN THE RESETTLING OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

** THE MILITARY SHOULD NOT BE HIDING INFO ABOUT ITS MOVEMENT OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

** ICE CONFIRMS FLIGHTS OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS FROM MILITARY AIRPORT