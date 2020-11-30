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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Which Bible? Part 1- What's Up, Prof? 5
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78 views • November 30, 2020
In Episode 5 we begin to discuss (the discussion will continue in episode 6) the issues surrounding the different Bible versions and translations. Jesus says "Thy word is truth." John 17:17 (KJV), then surely we need to be certain that the Bible we read IS the complete Word of God, and does not merely contain the word of God.
Visit our website here: http://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
LINKS FOR FURHER STUDY:
• Battle Of The Bibles – Lecture by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/tNv-zzpIwBs
• Changing The Word – Lecture by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/tNv-zzpIwBs
• Bible Versions, Does It Really Matter Which? - Unpublished book By Walter Veith
https://amazingdiscoveries.org/Spring-2009-BIble-Versions-Veith
• Our Authorized Bible Vindicated – Benjamin. G. Wilkinson
Book: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.org/our-authorized-bible-vindicated
PDF version: http://www.present-truth.org/6-Library/Authorized%20Bible-all.pdf
• Answers To Objections (A reply to the “review” of my book “Our Authorized Bible Vindicated” – Benjamin G. Wilkinson
PDF version: https://amazingdiscoveries.org/assets/PDF/ANSWERS-TO-OBJECTIONS-Wilkinson.pdf
• Above All Thy Name by Martin Klein
Book: https://store-dev.amazingdiscoveries.org/books?product_id=1710
• From Here To Forever by E.G. White
Online Version: https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/2774/toc
• The Great Controversy by E.G. White
Online Version: https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/132.2
Visit our website here: http://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
LINKS FOR FURHER STUDY:
• Battle Of The Bibles – Lecture by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/tNv-zzpIwBs
• Changing The Word – Lecture by Walter Veith
https://youtu.be/tNv-zzpIwBs
• Bible Versions, Does It Really Matter Which? - Unpublished book By Walter Veith
https://amazingdiscoveries.org/Spring-2009-BIble-Versions-Veith
• Our Authorized Bible Vindicated – Benjamin. G. Wilkinson
Book: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.org/our-authorized-bible-vindicated
PDF version: http://www.present-truth.org/6-Library/Authorized%20Bible-all.pdf
• Answers To Objections (A reply to the “review” of my book “Our Authorized Bible Vindicated” – Benjamin G. Wilkinson
PDF version: https://amazingdiscoveries.org/assets/PDF/ANSWERS-TO-OBJECTIONS-Wilkinson.pdf
• Above All Thy Name by Martin Klein
Book: https://store-dev.amazingdiscoveries.org/books?product_id=1710
• From Here To Forever by E.G. White
Online Version: https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/2774/toc
• The Great Controversy by E.G. White
Online Version: https://m.egwwritings.org/en/book/132.2
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