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S.I.D.S. / S.A.D.S. IS JUST 'COVID COVER' FOR THEIR DEATH JABS!
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312 views • April 17, 2021
The Freedom Ministry



***WARNING*** Parents: PLEASE DO NOT SIGN YOUR CHILDREN UP FOR THEIR EXPERIMENTAL DEPOP SHOT POGROM(S)!

They are fucking killing us. There is no rational way to explain their way around this very obvious conclusion that intelligent adults (and children alike) are coming to.

Sources:
*1st Clip* Hugo Talks - https://patreon.com/HugoTalks
*2nd Clip* Whatsherface - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8GKIFgmm7xI

Let me know your thoughts below!

You can listen to THE FREEDOM MINISTRY on RBN syndicated radio every Saturday from 2-4 PM EST - http://republicbroadcasting.org/listen-live/

The Freedom Ministry on RBN - http://republicbroadcasting.org/the-freedom-ministry-with-chris-switzer/

"I know thy works, and tribulation, and poverty, (but thou art rich) and I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan. ✡️" -Revelation 2:9
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy