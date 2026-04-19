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I have no trust whatsoever. The first thing you must do is build trust - Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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"We are completely distrustful of you. Until now we still are. We have faith in divine victory, and we have no trust in you whatsoever."

Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf on the Islamabad negotiations: "Even right now as I sit here in front of you, I have no trust whatsoever. The first thing you must do is build trust. Trump tweeted that the negotiators who came here — if they don't make a decision within twenty-four hours, it's not clear they'll be alive. This is your behavior, you Americans."

Adding:

 Iran has no plans to send a negotiating delegation. No talks while the naval blockade stands.

According to Tasnim News Agency, message exchanges between Iran and the US via Pakistani intermediary have continued in recent days, following the conclusion of the first round of negotiations.

These exchanges are a continuation of the same process that played out during the first round, a process that ultimately failed due to American overreach and excessive demands.

The Iranian team has made clear: as long as Trump's naval blockade declaration remains in place, there will be no negotiations.

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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