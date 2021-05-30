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Melbourne's Loss of Freedom
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135 views • May 30, 2021
This is a sad record of what happened Saturday 29 May 2021 at Flagstaff Gardens, Melbourne, of how the Victorian Police decimated a freedom protest during a snap lockdown in the state of Victoria. This covid lockdown was whipped up just before the end of the so called emergency date conclusion (other states have done this at different times as well), thus extending the use of an experimental injection which is actually designed to decimate the population in Australia (like in other countries of the world). The Victorian Government is dictating illegal orders to their police to brutalise those who support freedom of choice. It is getting nasty.
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