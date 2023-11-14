Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Absolutely Unconstitutional
channel image
Son of the Republic
591 Subscribers
32 views
Published Yesterday

This is going to be a major scandal for Team [Bidan].

They are trying to rig another election — by balkanizing the electorate according to race.

Joe is not going to be the Dems’ nominee.

Gov. Brylcreem is not their savior.

RFK Jr. does far more damage to [Bidan] than he does to Donald Trump, but he’s a total lib.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 14 November 2023

https://rumble.com/v3vomtg-a-massive-biden-family-coverup-ep.-2131-11142023.html

Keywords
racismdiscriminationelection riggingdan bonginojoe bidenliberalismelection interferenceidentity politicsdiversitygavin newsomprogressivismsocial justiceelection meddlingrobert f kennedy jrleftismideologyequityelection fraudelection theftinclusionbalkanizationvoter registrationwokeismdeiblue steal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket