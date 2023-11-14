Absolutely Unconstitutional

This is going to be a major scandal for Team [Bidan].
They are trying to rig another election — by balkanizing the electorate according to race.
Joe is not going to be the Dems’ nominee.
Gov. Brylcreem is not their savior.
RFK Jr. does far more damage to [Bidan] than he does to Donald Trump, but he’s a total lib.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 14 November 2023
https://rumble.com/v3vomtg-a-massive-biden-family-coverup-ep.-2131-11142023.html
