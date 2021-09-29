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50% of Israeli Educators Risk Losing Green Passes, United Airlines To Terminate 593 Non-Vaxxers, Aussie Tyranny-Abuse Exposed, Microbiologist Gina Gold Testimony: Sept. 29, 2021
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1482 views • September 29, 2021
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50% of Israeli educators at risk of losing green passes
Submitted by Karen
Watch video: https://youtu.be/OCJkxxgjC2E
Related: https://www.theepochtimes.com/united-airlines-set-to-terminate-593-workers-for-refusing-covid-19-vaccine_4022677.html
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Australia's human rights abuses EXPOSED - must-see video
Submitted by Terral
On September 30, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/fb55da34-06ba-426a-a1b6-da6e2cc680b4
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BOOM! And DOUBLE BOOM! Molecular Biologist Speaks at Dawson Creek City Council Meeting. WoW!
Submitted by Don
On September 29, 2021
Watch video: https://youtu.be/w1pdkizug48
September 21, 2021
The Houndog
This is Micro Biologist Gina Gold. Take a listen to what she has to say. 15% - 100% Mortality rate????? It`s worth the 10 minutes to watch.
Terral BlackStar
@7:38: No. The Nuremberg Code will not apply to the Rothschild-Rockefeller-Gates Eugenics Monsters who created the SARS Binary Biological Weapon at Fort Detrick for releasing at the Global Military Olympics Games in Wuhan, China in October 2019. Gina Gold's analysis and commentary are quite good, but she does not see the larger picture that includes the Black Star coming from space to terraform the planet now projected for May 24, 2022. She does not realize that a gigantic Superplume is growing OUT OF CONTROL in the Earth Mantle Transition Zone that is under Black Star electromagnetic influences. You are living inside a 2012-Deep Impact Movie and the Elite/Globalists are running to their underground Ark Cities leaving the useless eaters to perish on the surface. The Covid PlanDemic is the Elite Command-Control Mechanism over the clueless society going "Baaaaaahhhh!!!" as we speak to their own destruction.
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
50% of Israeli educators at risk of losing green passes
Submitted by Karen
Watch video: https://youtu.be/OCJkxxgjC2E
Related: https://www.theepochtimes.com/united-airlines-set-to-terminate-593-workers-for-refusing-covid-19-vaccine_4022677.html
--
Australia's human rights abuses EXPOSED - must-see video
Submitted by Terral
On September 30, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/fb55da34-06ba-426a-a1b6-da6e2cc680b4
--
BOOM! And DOUBLE BOOM! Molecular Biologist Speaks at Dawson Creek City Council Meeting. WoW!
Submitted by Don
On September 29, 2021
Watch video: https://youtu.be/w1pdkizug48
September 21, 2021
The Houndog
This is Micro Biologist Gina Gold. Take a listen to what she has to say. 15% - 100% Mortality rate????? It`s worth the 10 minutes to watch.
Terral BlackStar
@7:38: No. The Nuremberg Code will not apply to the Rothschild-Rockefeller-Gates Eugenics Monsters who created the SARS Binary Biological Weapon at Fort Detrick for releasing at the Global Military Olympics Games in Wuhan, China in October 2019. Gina Gold's analysis and commentary are quite good, but she does not see the larger picture that includes the Black Star coming from space to terraform the planet now projected for May 24, 2022. She does not realize that a gigantic Superplume is growing OUT OF CONTROL in the Earth Mantle Transition Zone that is under Black Star electromagnetic influences. You are living inside a 2012-Deep Impact Movie and the Elite/Globalists are running to their underground Ark Cities leaving the useless eaters to perish on the surface. The Covid PlanDemic is the Elite Command-Control Mechanism over the clueless society going "Baaaaaahhhh!!!" as we speak to their own destruction.
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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