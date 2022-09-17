Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israel Caught Hiding BOMBSHELL Pfizer Vaccine Data
45 views
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
Published 2 months ago |

MIRRORED from Redacted

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OEL6HzVql_g 

Sep 6, 2022

Israel was the first to boost its population and has one of the highest percentage of vaccinated population. So did they have any adverse reactions to the Covid vaccine? Why, it turns out they did but they failed to report it. Does that surprise you?                                                                  

https://dailysceptic.org/2022/09/04/serious-vaccine-side-effects-covered-up-by-israeli-government-leaked-video-reveals/                                                                                     

Keywords
fdacdcvaccineisraelside effectsdepopulationtrialscover updatahiddenadverse reactionspfizer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket