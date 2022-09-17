Israel Caught Hiding BOMBSHELL Pfizer Vaccine Data

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MIRRORED from Redacted
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OEL6HzVql_g
Sep 6, 2022
Israel was the first to boost its population and has one of the highest percentage of vaccinated population. So did they have any adverse reactions to the Covid vaccine? Why, it turns out they did but they failed to report it. Does that surprise you?
https://dailysceptic.org/2022/09/04/serious-vaccine-side-effects-covered-up-by-israeli-government-leaked-video-reveals/