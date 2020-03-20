BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CORONAVIRUS Media Terrorism
PeopleOfTheWay
PeopleOfTheWay
63 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • March 20, 2020
Thanks you Mr. Meru
I edited this video to remove as much profanity as possible.
My people perish for lack of knowledge

For I am the LORD your God, who takes hold of your right hand and says to you: "Do not fear, I will help you.
I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.
You are of God, little children, and have overcome them; because greater is he who is in you than he who is in the world.

" If you confess with you mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you shall be saved."

Heavenly Father, in Jesus' name I repent of my sins and open my heart to let Jesus come inside of me.
Jesus, You are my Lord and Savior. I believe you died for my sins and you were raised from the dead.
Fill me with your Holy Spirit. Thank You Father for saving me in Jesus' name. Amen.

If you prayed t to receive JESUS Welcome to the family of GOD Please email me at [email protected] with your contact info so we can send you a free bible.
GOD bless you
Keywords
fake newscoronavirusmedia terrorism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Poll: Almost 80% of Veterans and Service Members Feel Abandoned By Politicians and Society

Poll: Almost 80% of Veterans and Service Members Feel Abandoned By Politicians and Society

Garrison Vance
The pendulum and the trap: Why a swing back to Democrats won’t set us free

The pendulum and the trap: Why a swing back to Democrats won’t set us free

Lance D Johnson
Drug war heats up in Columbia, leaving four dead, including a baby

Drug war heats up in Columbia, leaving four dead, including a baby

Lance D Johnson
Iowa Officials Order Removal of Satanic Temple Holiday Display

Iowa Officials Order Removal of Satanic Temple Holiday Display

Douglas Harrington
Online Doomsday Chatter Fuels Preparedness Discussion as Officials and Researchers Weigh In

Online Doomsday Chatter Fuels Preparedness Discussion as Officials and Researchers Weigh In

Douglas Harrington
Stress Training: The Survival Skill You&#8217;re Probably Neglecting

Stress Training: The Survival Skill You’re Probably Neglecting

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy