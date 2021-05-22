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ABSOLUTE MUST SHARE: WHY VACCINE PASSPORTS EQUAL SLAVERY, FOREVER
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50 views • May 22, 2021
In this 16 minute video, Naomi Wolf explains what the "Vaccine" passport is, how very ALARMING it is should we not stop it from being implemented — for it will be the end of our personal privacy, individual liberty and put us into a communist social crediting system for which there is no going back.
Naomi Wolf's Bio:
Co-Founder and CEO of https://dailyclout.io/
"A Rhodes Scholar and former advisor to Clinton and Gore campaigns, and author of eight NYT nonfiction bestsellers, Wolf has been creating globally valuable news and opinion content for digital media and for publishers for 28 years."
Check out her book: The End of America: Letter of Warning to a Young Patriot
https://www.amazon.com/End-America-Letter-Warning-Patriot/dp/1933392797/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1617312162&sr=8-2)
Original video extracted from her Facebook post that has almost 16K shares at time of upload (which may get taken down):
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=960699208032434&;id=100022770913432
Naomi Wolf's Bio:
Co-Founder and CEO of https://dailyclout.io/
"A Rhodes Scholar and former advisor to Clinton and Gore campaigns, and author of eight NYT nonfiction bestsellers, Wolf has been creating globally valuable news and opinion content for digital media and for publishers for 28 years."
Check out her book: The End of America: Letter of Warning to a Young Patriot
https://www.amazon.com/End-America-Letter-Warning-Patriot/dp/1933392797/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1617312162&sr=8-2)
Original video extracted from her Facebook post that has almost 16K shares at time of upload (which may get taken down):
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=960699208032434&;id=100022770913432
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