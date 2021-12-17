© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Political Solution of Political Theology
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • December 17, 2021
The full description/blog at: https://bit.ly/33D0ers
Origin and Source of Political Theology
In preparation for Christmas, I am taking you to the Foundational Origin and Source of Political Theology. This will be a journey into what those who settled New England clearly understood and fully lived as well as the fact that those in the middle and southern colonies had a grounding in the same. Let me begin with this thought that is not predominant anywhere, any longer; government is a gift to mankind. Nor do we hear anything like these truths from the greatest majority of modern pulpits. Here are quotes from William Cooper’s1 1740 Election Day Sermon ( http://www.belcherfoundation.org/honors.htm ) that embody the living of Political Theology:
"We have been saying, GOD has in kindness to men appointed that they should be governed by men; yet, He has been too good and kind to leave them to be governed by men according to their arbitrary will and pleasure. The end of government is the public peace and safety; when therefore this is neglected, and the ordinance of government only made an engine of tyranny and oppression; when the Constitution is subverted, the liberties and properties of the people invaded, their religion and laws made a sacrifice to the superstition, ambition, or covetousness of the prince that is over them;...every man is under higher and earlier engagements to the community in general than he is to the supreme magistrate [ruler]."
Considering what Reverend Cooper preached in his 1740 election day sermon (The Honors of Christ Demanded of the Magistrate) was the fundamental political theology that was common to all liberty minded, the source of that worldview was well set and fully established in the full study of the Bible. One additional thought from Cooper as I delve more into this Christmas story: https://bit.ly/33D0ers
Origin and Source of Political Theology
In preparation for Christmas, I am taking you to the Foundational Origin and Source of Political Theology. This will be a journey into what those who settled New England clearly understood and fully lived as well as the fact that those in the middle and southern colonies had a grounding in the same. Let me begin with this thought that is not predominant anywhere, any longer; government is a gift to mankind. Nor do we hear anything like these truths from the greatest majority of modern pulpits. Here are quotes from William Cooper’s1 1740 Election Day Sermon ( http://www.belcherfoundation.org/honors.htm ) that embody the living of Political Theology:
"We have been saying, GOD has in kindness to men appointed that they should be governed by men; yet, He has been too good and kind to leave them to be governed by men according to their arbitrary will and pleasure. The end of government is the public peace and safety; when therefore this is neglected, and the ordinance of government only made an engine of tyranny and oppression; when the Constitution is subverted, the liberties and properties of the people invaded, their religion and laws made a sacrifice to the superstition, ambition, or covetousness of the prince that is over them;...every man is under higher and earlier engagements to the community in general than he is to the supreme magistrate [ruler]."
Considering what Reverend Cooper preached in his 1740 election day sermon (The Honors of Christ Demanded of the Magistrate) was the fundamental political theology that was common to all liberty minded, the source of that worldview was well set and fully established in the full study of the Bible. One additional thought from Cooper as I delve more into this Christmas story: https://bit.ly/33D0ers
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.