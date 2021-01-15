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DIY Homemade SeAfOaM
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156 views • January 15, 2021
Homemade SeAfOaM -1 partesacetone+2 partes naphta+4 partes diesel - OU 50% ATF, 30% naphtha, 20% pure acetone. 200ml down the throttle body
DIY Penetrating Oil with Secret Ingredient
https://www.brighteon.com/77ca6924-1941-4d7f-a698-ba98dfc8e356
DIY Gun Cleaning Solvent
https://www.brighteon.com/adef0c41-94ad-4c45-8a55-e6b5f905d195
DYI ultrasonic cleaner -Transmission fluid and acetone and hair clipper
https://www.brighteon.com/a1a50f66-b78b-4ef6-a91d-7968851b27b1
Solda estanho em aço inox - Soldering steel with tin
https://www.brighteon.com/89dcab9b-86a3-41de-a961-5c29ed1e966b
DIY Penetrating Oil with Secret Ingredient
https://www.brighteon.com/77ca6924-1941-4d7f-a698-ba98dfc8e356
DIY Gun Cleaning Solvent
https://www.brighteon.com/adef0c41-94ad-4c45-8a55-e6b5f905d195
DYI ultrasonic cleaner -Transmission fluid and acetone and hair clipper
https://www.brighteon.com/a1a50f66-b78b-4ef6-a91d-7968851b27b1
Solda estanho em aço inox - Soldering steel with tin
https://www.brighteon.com/89dcab9b-86a3-41de-a961-5c29ed1e966b
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