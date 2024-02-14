Create New Account
New Lockdowns Using Gen-AI The WBAN As Surveillance/ 5g Fully Powered To Control Pandemic/
The Edified Mind
25 Subscribers
84 views
Published Yesterday

A short discussion on how the last pandemic and this one coming are night and day given the roll out of the advanced body area network in place being used as a major surveillance measure to keep us in perpetual lockdown.

Keywords
5ginternetsurveillancepandemicbodycheckpointslockdownmarburgwban

