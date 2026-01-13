Iran confiscates Starlink terminals sent for rioters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran confiscates Starlink terminals for rioters
➡️ Iranian intelligence announced it had seized a major shipment of illegal Starlink devices and “advanced electronics” for espionage and sabotage in provinces stricken by anti-government unrest.
➡️ The shipment—reportedly from a “neighboring country”—was destined for areas near military and missile sites.
➡️ Possession of a Starlink terminal has been considered evidence of espionage in Iran since last year’s 12-day war with Israel and the US.