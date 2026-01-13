Iran confiscates Starlink terminals sent for rioters

Iran confiscates Starlink terminals for rioters

➡️ Iranian intelligence announced it had seized a major shipment of illegal Starlink devices and “advanced electronics” for espionage and sabotage in provinces stricken by anti-government unrest.

➡️ The shipment—reportedly from a “neighboring country”—was destined for areas near military and missile sites.

➡️ Possession of a Starlink terminal has been considered evidence of espionage in Iran since last year’s 12-day war with Israel and the US.