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The Rock Almighty Devotional, Praise, & Worship With Rick Cua
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0 view • June 20, 2021
The TRA Devo is brought to you by apple music
- https://apple.co/35AMWJM -
Ever consider that with COVID restrictions and deceptions tumbling down, and the apparent uprising in Christ-centered/Conservatism all over the US and parts of the world; that maybe, just maybe our prayers are being answered? I surely think so.
Let's keep the fight going warriors. As on this week's show we take a look at how despite different religions, we are more on the same page than we may imagine. Then we seal the deal with a great sing along with Rick Cua. Bless you all and let freedom reign!
Big thanks to Dare To Do Motivation.
- https://bit.ly/3gGnQhu -
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
- http://USSportsRadio.Net -
- https://apple.co/35AMWJM -
Ever consider that with COVID restrictions and deceptions tumbling down, and the apparent uprising in Christ-centered/Conservatism all over the US and parts of the world; that maybe, just maybe our prayers are being answered? I surely think so.
Let's keep the fight going warriors. As on this week's show we take a look at how despite different religions, we are more on the same page than we may imagine. Then we seal the deal with a great sing along with Rick Cua. Bless you all and let freedom reign!
Big thanks to Dare To Do Motivation.
- https://bit.ly/3gGnQhu -
The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
- http://USSportsRadio.Net -
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