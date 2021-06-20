The Rock Almighty Devotional, Praise, & Worship With Rick Cua

The TRA Devo is brought to you by apple musicEver consider that with COVID restrictions and deceptions tumbling down, and the apparent uprising in Christ-centered/Conservatism all over the US and parts of the world; that maybe, just maybe our prayers are being answered? I surely think so.Let's keep the fight going warriors. As on this week's show we take a look at how despite different religions, we are more on the same page than we may imagine. Then we seal the deal with a great sing along with Rick Cua. Bless you all and let freedom reign!Big thanks to Dare To Do Motivation.The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!