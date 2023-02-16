CAIN and ABEL, the First Brothers. The intrinsically EVIL man versus the intrinsically GOOD man.

God wants us to know that Cain's heart was not right with God. Cain was trying to climb into heaven some other way than through the door, and that one is a ROBBER and a THIEF.
The intrinsically EVIL man vs the intrinsically GOOD man vs ADAM vs JESUS. Cain and Abel.
www.FaithfulLamb.com
www.LightForTheLost.com
www.BibleForBuddies.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.