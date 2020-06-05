The Sinister Agenda Behind COVID-19 - Operation Lockstep

By the end of 1945, the dominant force in America was the 5 Rockefeller brothers. Their mandate was to take control of the entire globe, and to eliminate any rivals on its quest for global dominance.Even Adolf Hitler’s extermination policies against Jews and other minorities, was funded by the Rockefeller family. Starting in the late 1960s and early 1970s, the first fruits of their research yielded the AIDS virus, which devastated many Third World nations. This was followed by more exotic viruses such as SARS, MERS 2000, Ebola, the Avian flu, etc.Regarding the Covid 19 virus, the authors are the same. And the targets are all economic and geopolitical rivals of the US. China and Iran we understand. Italy was because of its tie-up with China’s BRI program. The Italians refused to back out of this deal with China, hence it was targeted. In Iran’s case, we find a strange phenomenon, in that senior government and parliamentary officials have been targeted.In 2009, the WHO falsely predicted a global Swine flu H1N1 pandemic that could affect “as many as two billion people over the next two years.” At the time, evidence suggested that the H1N1 strain was bio engineered in a US laboratory, vaccines produced for it extremely hazardous and potentially lethal. No national or global emergency existed. No pandemic or epidemic occurred. The CDC estimated that from 8,330 to 17,160 deaths resulted from the strain.In all US wars, radiological, chemical, biological and other banned weapons are used, inflicting a devastating toll on people in targeted areas.After the pandemic has been officially declared, the next step may be – also at the recommendation either by WHO, or individual countries, “force vaccination”, under police and/or military surveillance. Those who refuse may be penalized (fines and / or jail – and force-vaccinated all the same).Is it just a coincidence that ID2020 is being rolled out at the onset of what WHO calls a Pandemic? – Or is a pandemic needed to ‘roll out’ the multiple devastating programs of ID2020?The answer to the question “WHO BENEFITS?” points to one family in the world – the Rockefeller family. They have the means, know-how, and the intent. Also, the Rockefeller Empire is running out of time; they have to work fast, and implement their “Fortress America “game-plan, before their economic and geopolitical rivals get too strong.Please read the soon to be published article, called “How the Rockefellers Trumped the World”, in order to understand the last paragraph better. We do, indeed, live in interesting times.Please stay tuned for the next upload on this topic.