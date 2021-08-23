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AMERICAN WASTELAND! MILLIONS HUNGRY - IS BEING ALONE THE ONLY WAY TO SURVIVE?
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110 views • August 23, 2021
13% of the USA is food insecure. Going hungry on any given day. 1 out of every 10 people you know are statistically going hungry. Viewers are asking if being alone is the only way to survive what is happening. What are your thoughts? Please leave 1 comment and reply to 1 comment to help other people get prepared.
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