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D.BuzzWallet Update and Blog.D.Buzz Modile Update!
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D.BUZZWALLET UPDATE AND BLOG.D.BUZZ MODILE UPDATE!
Yesterday we rolled out development updates to both D.Buzz and Blog.D.Buzz ( the long-form content enhancement for D.Buzz). Today we're going to do a short video overview of what these updates are and how you can make use of them right away.
You can check out the full release notes at the link below.
https://peakd.com/hive-139531/@dbuzz/weekly-development-updates-for-dbuzz-today--basic-wallet-and-mobile-version-blog
In this video, we look at the new Wallet Feature, which allows you to check your balances and other updates without having to leave D.Buzz.
We also look at Blog.D.Buzz and how it is now mobile-friendly and ready to go!
As always were curious to know what you think of these updates, please leave a message in the comments or find us on discord and say hello. :D
Yesterday we rolled out development updates to both D.Buzz and Blog.D.Buzz ( the long-form content enhancement for D.Buzz). Today we're going to do a short video overview of what these updates are and how you can make use of them right away.
You can check out the full release notes at the link below.
https://peakd.com/hive-139531/@dbuzz/weekly-development-updates-for-dbuzz-today--basic-wallet-and-mobile-version-blog
In this video, we look at the new Wallet Feature, which allows you to check your balances and other updates without having to leave D.Buzz.
We also look at Blog.D.Buzz and how it is now mobile-friendly and ready to go!
As always were curious to know what you think of these updates, please leave a message in the comments or find us on discord and say hello. :D
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