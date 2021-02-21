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CNAs TAKE COVERT VIDEOS OF FORCED VACCINATIONS IN A GERMANY NURSING HOME [2020-02-20] - ATTORNEY REINER FUELLMICH (VIDEO)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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CNAs TAKE COVERT VIDEOS OF FORCED VACCINATIONS IN A GERMANY NURSING HOME [2020-02-20] - ATTORNEY REINER FUELLMICH (VIDEO)

ATTORNEY REINER FUELLMICH published videos taken by CNA whistleblowers who work in a nursing home where several residents were injected with the experimental COVID mRNA shots against their will, and where many of them died a short time later. These same capital punishment felony crimes are being reported in Norway, Sweden, Gibraltar, United Kingdom, Canada, USA, Australia, New Zealand, and other countries.

Fuellmich: "It looks more and more as though we’re dealing with homicide, and maybe even murder."

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.

"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Keywords
genocidedepopulationoperating systemgene therapyplandemicscamdemiccasedemicmrna bioweapon
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