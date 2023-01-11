All Over UK, Elected "Representatives" Like Haringey Council Ignoring Public On LTNs, "15 Minute Cities", ULEZ Expansion
Public Say NO In "Consultations"
But local Authorities Earn Money, & Push On Anyway
We're Organising Local Supporters
https://togetherdeclaration.org/free-our-streets
