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CLIMATE DISASTER AGENDA SURFACES IN CARTOON - HINTS OF NEW LOCKDOWN - JAB KILLS AFTER JUST 5 MINUTES
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82 views • October 30, 2021
RUMBLE LINK:
https://rumble.com/vofptz-climate-disaster-agenda-surfaces-in-cartoon-hints-of-new-lockdown-jab-kills.html
- video shows the coming climate disaster the Globalists have made up
- Vaccine deaths skyrocketing
- Thousands of essential workers to be let go by Nov.1, 2021 for not getting the deadly vaccine
https://rumble.com/vofptz-climate-disaster-agenda-surfaces-in-cartoon-hints-of-new-lockdown-jab-kills.html
- video shows the coming climate disaster the Globalists have made up
- Vaccine deaths skyrocketing
- Thousands of essential workers to be let go by Nov.1, 2021 for not getting the deadly vaccine
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