Things Are Escalating
40k Foot View with JMC
The Impact of Digital Banking and New Wars on America. In this YouTube video, we explore the concerning trend of diminishing sovereignty in America, exacerbated by the rise of the new age digital banking system and the specter of emerging conflicts. Join us for an insightful discussion on the implications and challenges posed by these developments for the nation's future. For more episodes and content like this go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/john-michael-chambers-3/

