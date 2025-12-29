© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💬China’s TB-001 reconnaissance-strike drone conducted an aerial reconnaissance flight near the Taipei 101 skyscraper on Taiwan.
Cynthia... This was part of the drill on previous 2 videos, wasn't sure if to believe this part... but, looked briefly through the internet this appears to be true...
Here is one link:
https://defencereport.com/wires-brief-chinese-military-exercise-off-the-taiwan-coast-trump-alludes-to-a-venezuelan-facility-being-hit/