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Growing Pea Shoots for Microgreens
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22 views • August 19, 2021
How easy is it to grow pea shoots for microgreens? It's this easy. You won't need a farm nor will you need a 4x4 foot growing box. In fact, all you need for this project is a gift box of some sort , some liquid rubber, perlite, soil, tulle, a little minerals and pea seeds. You'll start you grow in a thin layer of perlite and about an inch of soil in the bottom of your box. Separate the perlite from the soil with a small piece of tulle. I buy mine from the dollar store in my area. When you grow a crop only to the microgreens stage the roots remain good for the most part. Amazing looking roots on these!
You can find a link to some seeds at :
https://cansowgrow.com
You can find a link to some seeds at :
https://cansowgrow.com
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