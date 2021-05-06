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ARE WE ON THE VERGE OF A RENAISSANCE IN HUMAN EVOLUTION?
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70 views • May 06, 2021
With all the challenges going on in the world, I thought some good news might help. In this episode, we’ll explore 5 stages of change to help you break free into a better life and a better world.
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TOPICS COVERED:
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02:56 – The 5 Types of Adopters when it comes to new things and ideas
07:40 – A Way to Help Your Emotional State When Going Through Intense Change
17:50 – 5 Stages of Moving from the Old World to the New One
24:20 – The Best Way to Create this Renaissance for Yourself and the World
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LINKS
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FREE VIDEO TUTORIAL: Discover the MindStory Method. Unleash your full potential as an authority entrepreneur so you can make a great living, while truly serving people in this coming Golden Age. https://mindstoryacademy.com/MSC-intro/
CONNECT WITH CARLA
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Subscribe to our e-list https://MindStoryAcademy.com/podcast
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---------------------------------
TOPICS COVERED:
---------------------------------
02:56 – The 5 Types of Adopters when it comes to new things and ideas
07:40 – A Way to Help Your Emotional State When Going Through Intense Change
17:50 – 5 Stages of Moving from the Old World to the New One
24:20 – The Best Way to Create this Renaissance for Yourself and the World
---------------------------------
LINKS
---------------------------------
FREE VIDEO TUTORIAL: Discover the MindStory Method. Unleash your full potential as an authority entrepreneur so you can make a great living, while truly serving people in this coming Golden Age. https://mindstoryacademy.com/MSC-intro/
CONNECT WITH CARLA
Join the Golden Age Timeline group on Telegram:
https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj
Subscribe to our e-list https://MindStoryAcademy.com/podcast
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