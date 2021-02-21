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Straight Talk with Jackie Overstreet Promo
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1 view • February 21, 2021
The Straight Talk™ podcast is for anyone desiring motivation, direction, and focus in life. We are tapping into powerful choices and empowering people worldwide! Here you'll learn what it means to Chart your Destiny Collision Course.
Jackie uses storytelling to reveal the patterns that shape our choices and affect our relationships. Her purpose is to make wisdom go viral. Jackie is known for motivating people to become the best version of themselves. She has worked with some of the most insightful people in the world; periodically, she'll be sharing some of those conversations with you.
Jackie challenges her audience to live a life of love and purpose. Here you'll get self-improvement tips, life skills training, and the inspiration you need as you work toward achieving your goals.
Jackie is an author and mentor who enjoys connecting with her listeners. Tune in if you're ready to go to the next level. Subscribe and don't forget to click the bell to be notified when we go live!
Jackie uses storytelling to reveal the patterns that shape our choices and affect our relationships. Her purpose is to make wisdom go viral. Jackie is known for motivating people to become the best version of themselves. She has worked with some of the most insightful people in the world; periodically, she'll be sharing some of those conversations with you.
Jackie challenges her audience to live a life of love and purpose. Here you'll get self-improvement tips, life skills training, and the inspiration you need as you work toward achieving your goals.
Jackie is an author and mentor who enjoys connecting with her listeners. Tune in if you're ready to go to the next level. Subscribe and don't forget to click the bell to be notified when we go live!
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