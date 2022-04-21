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Dr. Bryan Ardis - Snake Venom Theory First Hand
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532 views • April 21, 2022
Dr. Bryan Ardis has been warning people about the dangers of Remdesivir throughout the past two years.
He recently appeared on the Stew Peters Network to discuss his theory of snake venom being the culprit behind COVID-19, and the injections.
He joins Maria Zeee 'streamed' on April 19th, 2022 to delve deeper into this theory. You can follow Dr. Ardis' work via his website:
https://thedrardisshow.com/
He recently appeared on the Stew Peters Network to discuss his theory of snake venom being the culprit behind COVID-19, and the injections.
He joins Maria Zeee 'streamed' on April 19th, 2022 to delve deeper into this theory. You can follow Dr. Ardis' work via his website:
https://thedrardisshow.com/
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