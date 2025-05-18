Kennedy, forms a task force to identify 100,000s of children who have been purposefully trafficked

Freedom's Light Network





First Kennedy, the head of HHS, forms a criminal task force to track down hundreds of thousands of children who were purposefully trafficked and vanished into the US by the Biden administration. Next An executive order prohibiting federal financing for gain-of-function research was mysteriously signed by President Donald Trump. The order gives U.S. agencies the authority to stop supporting any biological research that poses a risk to national security or public health, and it forbids U.S. funding for this research in "countries of concern" like China and Iran, as well as in countries with insufficient control. In an effort to lower lab-related mishaps and maintain American biotechnology innovation, it also halts domestic research involving infectious viruses until more stringent, open supervision regulations are created. Then Kennedy's efforts to eliminate harmful fluoride from our water and cut prescription drug costs by 80% have infuriated the Libtard founder of Ben & Jerry's. Then Glenn Beck and Alex Jones Forecast the Upcoming Financial Crisis Caused by Globalist-Engineered Psyops and Crises. Then States like Washington, New York, and others have declared medical martial law to be in effect. Then Law Enforcement in Minnesota Is Covertly Getting Ready for Riots Before Trump Pardons Officer Derek Chauvin. Then In a devastating blow to the Deep State's Orwellian mind control apparatus, Marco Rubio ends a government censorship program that was financed by American taxpayer dollars.





Source Link; https://banned.video/





What happened to RealNewsChannel.com?

https://www.fln.news/2025/03/01/realnewschannel-com-is-reborn-as-freedoms-light-network-news/





