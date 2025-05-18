BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kennedy, forms a task force to identify 100,000s of children who have been purposefully trafficked
RealNewsChannel.com
RealNewsChannel.com
1568 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
71 views • 3 days ago

Freedom's Light Network


First Kennedy, the head of HHS, forms a criminal task force to track down hundreds of thousands of children who were purposefully trafficked and vanished into the US by the Biden administration. Next An executive order prohibiting federal financing for gain-of-function research was mysteriously signed by President Donald Trump. The order gives U.S. agencies the authority to stop supporting any biological research that poses a risk to national security or public health, and it forbids U.S. funding for this research in "countries of concern" like China and Iran, as well as in countries with insufficient control. In an effort to lower lab-related mishaps and maintain American biotechnology innovation, it also halts domestic research involving infectious viruses until more stringent, open supervision regulations are created. Then Kennedy's efforts to eliminate harmful fluoride from our water and cut prescription drug costs by 80% have infuriated the Libtard founder of Ben & Jerry's. Then Glenn Beck and Alex Jones Forecast the Upcoming Financial Crisis Caused by Globalist-Engineered Psyops and Crises. Then States like Washington, New York, and others have declared medical martial law to be in effect. Then Law Enforcement in Minnesota Is Covertly Getting Ready for Riots Before Trump Pardons Officer Derek Chauvin. Then In a devastating blow to the Deep State's Orwellian mind control apparatus, Marco Rubio ends a government censorship program that was financed by American taxpayer dollars.


Source Link; https://banned.video/


What happened to RealNewsChannel.com?

https://www.fln.news/2025/03/01/realnewschannel-com-is-reborn-as-freedoms-light-network-news/


Please Like and Share This Page. Thanks


GET THE GREATEST SUPPLEMENTS I HAVE EVER SEEN!

https://thealexjonesstore.com/rnc


Get Storable Foods Now!; https://bit.ly/3gGxrmD


Home School your Kids in a Christian Environment: https://zionacademy.com/

Support this Faith Driven Food Pantry; https://heartlandhopemission.org/get-involved/donate/


Learn hoe to be good citizen as the Bible tells us; https://biblicalcivics.com/flashpoint-offer-a

https://www.patriotacademy.com/


GET A VACCINE EXEMPTION LETTER: https://www.twc.health/products/medical-exemption?ref=2a-PHSIZGsDPj7


ATTENTION PARENTS: How to Opt Out of Rogue Sex Ed in Schools; https://www.greatschoolsinitiative.org/


SAVE NEXT NEWS NETWORK: https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=DFCYXRNRJUMDY

and https://www.givesendgo.com/sustain-next-news

Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com

shortcreekdreamcenter.org

https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/

https://store.100percentfedup.com/

https://brillouinenergy.com/

Support Natural News: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

https://www.flytees.biz/


Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/

https://wearechange.org/donate/


FOLLOW US!:

https://franksocial.com/profile/209287

https://truthsocial.com/@realnewschannel1776

https://tv.gab.com/channel/RealNewsChannel

https://bsky.app/profile/realnewschannel.bsky.social https://clouthub.com/c/RealNewsChannel

Think / Speak Freely on @CloutHub https://clouthub.com/RealNewsChannel1776

https://odysee.com/@RealNewsChannel.com:7

https://realnewschannel.locals.com/

https://t.me/Webmaster1776

https://freetalk.app/Webmaster1776

https://www.gettr.com/user/realnewschannel


Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

Keywords
child traffickingrfktaskforce
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy