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Pfizer Doesn't Care About Your Kids Life And A Warning From General Flynn
The New American
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5185 views • November 18, 2021
It's not a conspiracy theory when the conspiracy is real. The globalists openly conspire to control you and form a communist one world government. Using a pandemic has been the plan for a long time.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not respons ible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Clips Shown In Video:

1:22 Stew Peters Show, PROOF: Kids Will Die, Pfizer Knew
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/11/proof-kids-will-die-pfizer-knew/

6:05 Info Wars - General Flynn Issues Emergency Warning to America & The World: https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=61959c9add2a715573accc4d
Keywords
the new americanforced vaccinecovid vaccinecovid shotben armstrong
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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