Brother Changdao: Before Mr. Guo and Ms. Wang come back to us, our 3C office in New York will continue to operate as usual
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gettr.com/post/p2fsp18397a

4/29/2023 【Miles Insight】Brother Changdao: Before Mr. Guo and Ms. Wang come back to us, our 3C office in New York will continue to operate as usual, but it is uncertain whether we will renew the lease in the future.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #NFSC #takedowntheCCP


4/29/2023 【Nicole看七哥】长岛哥：我们的纽约3C办公室至少在文贵先生和雁平女士回来前都还会正常运行，但是之后是否还会续租目前还不确定。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共



Keywords
