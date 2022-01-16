Joe Biden's Very BAD Week

January 16, 2022 - Joe Biden has had the worst week of his presidency. The economy is in terrible shape—as we all know, and now the numbers testify—he lost on mandating vaccines through OSHA, and his push to federalize control over the elections met its end. Although the good news is exceedingly good, there’s bad news, too. So let’s take a look and see where the battle lies.Thanks for watching and praying!Be sure to subscribe to get Praying Citizen newsletter:Website:prayingcitizen.comAll newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.comSources:Copyright DisclaimerUnder Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.