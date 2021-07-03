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Make Freedom Dangerous Again! 🇺🇸 Book Review of "Come and Take It" by Cody Wilson
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82 views • July 03, 2021
This book is a hybrid between a manifesto and a memoir of this young Texan who invented the 3D-printed gun.
"Come and Take It: The Gun Printer's Guide to Thinking Free” lays bare the unique American philosophy, America is the one country wherein citizens are obligated to overthrow the government if it gets too out of hand. Virtually every other country was set up at its inception to protect a cartel of the powerful elites. America was uniquely founded to be a philosophically robust nation of free men.
I discovered recently that there’s a twist to the Cody Wilson saga - a scandalous, sordid twist - listen to the end as I’ve got a nugget of pragmatic wisdom to derive from that also.
📑Everything discussed here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/767-come-take-it
💲Order book
https://amzn.to/2YliBxI
Features footage from the Vice documentary, 3D Printed Guns (Documentary), watch it here
https://youtu.be/DconsfGsXyA
Correction: The author did NOT get in trouble for having sex with an underage young lady in Asia - it was in Austin, Texas.
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
"Come and Take It: The Gun Printer's Guide to Thinking Free” lays bare the unique American philosophy, America is the one country wherein citizens are obligated to overthrow the government if it gets too out of hand. Virtually every other country was set up at its inception to protect a cartel of the powerful elites. America was uniquely founded to be a philosophically robust nation of free men.
I discovered recently that there’s a twist to the Cody Wilson saga - a scandalous, sordid twist - listen to the end as I’ve got a nugget of pragmatic wisdom to derive from that also.
📑Everything discussed here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/767-come-take-it
💲Order book
https://amzn.to/2YliBxI
Features footage from the Vice documentary, 3D Printed Guns (Documentary), watch it here
https://youtu.be/DconsfGsXyA
Correction: The author did NOT get in trouble for having sex with an underage young lady in Asia - it was in Austin, Texas.
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f916013d3e35b1fdf9d25db488ec9ea5cd15b434
on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jroseland/
on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
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