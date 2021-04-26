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263. Rubric Part 2. Detective Story. Matthew 14:15-16, Mark 6:35-36, Luke 9:12, John 6:5-7
Everlight Ministries
Everlight Ministries
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11 views • April 26, 2021
Matthew 14:15-16, Mark 6:35-36, Luke 9:12, John 6:5-7 commentary.

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JESUS

A Single Chronological Account of the Life of Jesus Christ the Messiah from a Harmonized Combination of the Four Gospel Records

Written by Apostles Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John
Harmonized by ________________

King James Version Easy Read (KJVER)

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Outro music: Faithfulness by John Rose, The Fruit (Skeletons)

https://johnroseboro.bandcamp.com


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If you would like to support this project, please visit BookofJesus.org and click “Join”

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biblemessiahchristjesusmiraclefisherrorchosenloavesharmonyfeeding5000contradictioncompositechronologicalinerrantfourfoldharmonizefour in oneput togetherfive thousand
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