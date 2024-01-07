Create New Account
Biden: “Jill and I Attended the Funerals of Police Officers Who Died as a Result Of” January 6th
Biden: “Jill and I Attended the Funerals of Police Officers Who Died as a Result Of” January 6th

The old Twitter, virtue signaling control freaks and socialist totalitarians did everything they could to block this video from getting out 3 years ago. (1 min)


trumpbidenjanuary 6th

