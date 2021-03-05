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New documentary (Trailer) Medical [Black] Racism: The New Apartheid [04.03.2021]
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71 views • March 05, 2021
This powerful documentary will show you:
- That medical racism has happened before, and why we’re raising awareness to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
- How racism in the drug industry impacts the perception of others.
- Why, when our bodies and risk are involved, it shouldn’t be about governmental control.
- How to feel empowered to have a voice about your choices.
Get Exclusive Free Access to the New Documentary Exposing the Truth Behind Systemic Racism in Medicine
Where there’s a risk, there should be a choice
https://medicalracism.childrenshealthdefense.org/
https://childrenshealthdefense.salsalabs.org/3-4-21?wvpId=d2f46960-5860-43ea-9a5f-d53807cea510
--
04.03.2021 by NaturalNews Mike Adams
Black leaders dare to tell the truth about vaccine depopulation genocide
While dumbed-down, brainwashed White liberals are lining up to get vaccinated with a deadly covid vax "kill switch" injection, Black leaders are sounding the alarm about the vaccine genocide agenda to exterminate Blacks.
One of the most accurate, courageous voices that's publicly speaking out against vaccine genocide isn't a White person, and he isn't Christian, either. He's a Black Muslim.
In today's jaw-dropping, uncensored podcast, you'll hear a discussion about race, vaccines, genocide and globalism that would never be allowed on any tech platform... because it's fill with full-on truth. The kind of truth that's so powerful, it has to be censored everywhere.
Read the full article and hear the podcast here.
NaturalNews Thursday, March 04, 2021 by: Mike Adams
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-04-situation-update-mar-4th-black-leaders-tell-the-truth-vaccine-depopulation-genocide.html
- That medical racism has happened before, and why we’re raising awareness to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
- How racism in the drug industry impacts the perception of others.
- Why, when our bodies and risk are involved, it shouldn’t be about governmental control.
- How to feel empowered to have a voice about your choices.
Get Exclusive Free Access to the New Documentary Exposing the Truth Behind Systemic Racism in Medicine
Where there’s a risk, there should be a choice
https://medicalracism.childrenshealthdefense.org/
https://childrenshealthdefense.salsalabs.org/3-4-21?wvpId=d2f46960-5860-43ea-9a5f-d53807cea510
--
04.03.2021 by NaturalNews Mike Adams
Black leaders dare to tell the truth about vaccine depopulation genocide
While dumbed-down, brainwashed White liberals are lining up to get vaccinated with a deadly covid vax "kill switch" injection, Black leaders are sounding the alarm about the vaccine genocide agenda to exterminate Blacks.
One of the most accurate, courageous voices that's publicly speaking out against vaccine genocide isn't a White person, and he isn't Christian, either. He's a Black Muslim.
In today's jaw-dropping, uncensored podcast, you'll hear a discussion about race, vaccines, genocide and globalism that would never be allowed on any tech platform... because it's fill with full-on truth. The kind of truth that's so powerful, it has to be censored everywhere.
Read the full article and hear the podcast here.
NaturalNews Thursday, March 04, 2021 by: Mike Adams
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-04-situation-update-mar-4th-black-leaders-tell-the-truth-vaccine-depopulation-genocide.html
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