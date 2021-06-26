Bank Guard In India Shoots Patron For Entering Without Face Mask

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The disturbing incident happened Friday according to the widespread emerging reports in Indian media, which details that a "security guard fired at a customer for not wearing a mask and entering a bank during the lunch hour." One news anchor for the popular English-language Times Now broadcast reacted by calling it "absolutely shocking" during a live show...
Continued at https://www.zerohedge.com/political/bank-guard-india-shoots-patron-entering-without-face-mask