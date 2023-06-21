BIS Releases New Plan For Global CBDC (Here Are The Details)

Watch George's other video where he reveals and explains more about the concept of "CBDC"'s, that is really nothing new, and was already implemented and active in the 1922 Totalitarian Communist Soviet Union, and the danger that the Digital Unified Ledger poses to the privacy and freedom of all humans on this planet:
🎥 Watch: MUST WATCH! MUST COMPREHEND: JP Morgan's Secret About The Fed And CBDCs (EXPOSED!) - 1922 Totalitarian Communist Soviet Union (USSR) REDUX
On Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/3fbea58a-c5c8-4afb-9470-2ac8a6a9ceb4
On Rumble https://rumble.com/v2ppj2y-must-watch-must-comprehend-jp-morgans-secret-about-the-fed-and-cbdcs-expose.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=9
