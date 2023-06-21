Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BIS Releases New Plan For Global CBDC (Here Are The Details)
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
64 Subscribers
26 views
Published Yesterday

Watch George's other video where he reveals and explains more about the concept of "CBDC"'s, that is really nothing new, and was already implemented and active in the 1922 Totalitarian Communist Soviet Union, and the danger that the Digital Unified Ledger poses to the privacy and freedom of all humans on this planet:

🔻

🎥 Watch: MUST WATCH! MUST COMPREHEND: JP Morgan's Secret About The Fed And CBDCs (EXPOSED!) - 1922 Totalitarian Communist Soviet Union (USSR) REDUX

On Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/3fbea58a-c5c8-4afb-9470-2ac8a6a9ceb4 

On Rumble  https://rumble.com/v2ppj2y-must-watch-must-comprehend-jp-morgans-secret-about-the-fed-and-cbdcs-expose.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=9


Keywords
globalistsnwonew world ordertyrannytotal controlgreat resetcbdcone world bankunified ledgerone global ledger

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket